Virtuozzo Multi-Cloud Application Platform Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo , the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver a seamless, multi-cloud experience for businesses of all sizes.

The highlight of this collaboration is the availability of the Virtuozzo Application Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace , providing users with automated installation of this multi-cloud Platform as a Service solution for application deployment and management, on Google Cloud.

Virtuozzo Application Platform gives users an intuitive control panel for application deployment, clustering, auto-scaling, monitoring, access control and more. It also provides the unique ability to deploy and manage applications on different public clouds, or on-premises infrastructure, at the same time. The benefits of the new partnership include:



Automated Installation: Virtuozzo Application Platform can now be easily installed from Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining the onboarding process for businesses looking to leverage Virtuozzo's PaaS and multi-cloud capabilities

Multi-cloud enablement: To support modern multi-cloud strategies, users can add regions from other public clouds, or use their own on-premises infrastructure, and manage Google Cloud and other application deployments with full interoperability. Virtuozzo Application Platform also makes it simple to migrate applications between different cloud platforms with zero code changes. Single Panel Control: It's easy for users to deploy, scale and manage applications across Google Cloud and other cloud vendors from a single interface saving IT administration time, reducing complexity, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

“Our new partnership with Google Cloud has immense potential for businesses looking to optimize their cloud strategy and enhance their application management capabilities,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo.“Available as public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud, the Virtuozzo Application Platform gives businesses the flexibility to meet their current cloud needs, no matter where they are in their digital transformation journey and prepare for the future of distributed multi-cloud management on Google Cloud, and beyond.”

“Bringing its application platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help Virtuozzo customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“Virtuozzo can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Visit the Google Cloud Marketplace to automatically install Virtuozzo Multi-Cloud Application Platform with 15-day free trial access.

Get more insights during our webinar, where we'll show how to optimize costs with Virtuozzo on Google Cloud.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (virtuozzo ), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud across more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Hosting Providers in 80 countries.

