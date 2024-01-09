(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation will feature initial data from the Company's ongoing Phase 2 study of Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (TFF TAC), which is being developed to prevent lung transplant rejection

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced the acceptance of a late-breaking abstract for presentation at the 44th Annual International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 2024 Meeting, which will be held in Prague, Czech Republic from April 10-13, 2024.



“Despite the availability of numerous immunosuppressive therapies, the unmet medical need remains high in lung transplantation, which has a 5-year mortality of approximately 50%. New targeted therapeutic approaches are clearly needed that can optimize immunosuppression in the lung while avoiding the dose-limiting toxicities associated with systemically administered immunosuppressive therapies,” said Professor Gregory Snell, Medical Head of Lung Transplant Service at the Alfred Hospital and Lead Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 TFF TAC trial.“Initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study suggest that TFF TAC, which delivers tacrolimus directly to the lungs, may represent a viable approach in achieving this desired balance, and I look forward to presenting initial data from the Phase 2 trial at the upcoming ISHLT 2024 meeting.”

About TFF TAC

The ongoing Phase 2 trial of TFF TAC is an open-label study in lung transplant patients who require reduced tacrolimus blood levels due to kidney toxicity. Part A of the trial is a 12-week treatment period, and Part B is an optional safety extension period. Trial endpoints include safety/tolerability, kidney function, and acute allograft rejection.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS' THIN FILM FREEZING (TFF) TECHNOLOGY

TFF Pharmaceuticals' proprietary TFF technology allows for the transformation of existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The TFF process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalational, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggest the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by TFF can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. TFF does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of TFF can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company's versatile TFF technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and the skin. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF VORI (Voriconazole Inhalation Powder) and TFF TAC (Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder). The Company continues collaborations with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by over 170 patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company's website at .

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including the advancement of TFF VORI and TFF TAC into potentially registration-enabling studies; the expectation that the initial data readouts for TFF VORI and TFF TAC will be consistent with the further data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials and related EAP; and the benefits of the Company's TFF platform. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials and related EAP for TFF VORI and TFF TAC will not be favorably consistent with the initial data initial data readouts, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for TFF VORI and TFF TAC candidates, (iii) success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (iv) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (v) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the Phase 2 clinical trials and related EAP, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for TFF VORI and TFF TAC as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2577

...

Source: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.