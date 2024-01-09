(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burzacchi will focus on enhancing provider support and experience; Wagner will drive people strategy and organizational excellence as Alignment continues to expand U.S. footprint

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced that Sebastian Burzacchi will join as the new chief operating officer of its management services organization (MSO), and Andreas Wagner will serve as chief people officer, effective immediately.



Sebastian Burzacchi, Chief Operating Officer of MSO

Reporting to Alignment founder and CEO John Kao, Sebastian Burzacchi will direct initiatives that strengthen a core value of the company – supporting doctors. This includes a focus on enhancing provider partnerships and ensuring a seamless experience for doctors with Alignment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian to our leadership team, bringing extensive experience scaling successful teams and fostering growth with a customer-first mentality,” said Kao.“He will focus on elevating the physician experience as we aim to deliver the same level of attention and care as we do to our members.”

With over 18 years of experience in operations and management, Burzacchi most recently served as executive vice president of operations for Veho Tech, where he led a team of 1,000 people, its largest team. His team oversaw the operations of Veho's marketplace, regional operations, supply chain, warehouses and other business divisions. His accomplishments include steering Veho toward profitability, ensuring operational capacity to sustain annual growth and substantially reducing operating costs.

Prior to Veho, Burzacchi held various roles at Oscar Health, helping to transform and scale Oscar's operations from 70,000 members to over 1.1 million members. These roles included serving as head of claims operations, head of concierge and senior vice president of operations. Before joining Oscar, he led operations for Vineyard Vines from 2005 to 2016 and helped scale the company into a global retail apparel brand.

Burzacchi holds a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering from Virginia Tech.

“I look forward to joining the Alignment team to enhance the life-changing and life-saving work of doctors,” said Burzacchi.“As the company grows, it's important to empower our clinical partners with the support and tools they need to effectively care for members and to make a difference in their lives.”

Andreas Wagner, Chief People Officer

In his role as chief people officer, Andreas Wagner will manage all facets of the Alignment employee experience, encompassing talent acquisition, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, and total rewards. Reporting to Kao, Wagner will oversee the strategic development of internal talent, with a focus on continuous career growth opportunities for employees.

“Andreas is a globally experienced human resources executive, renowned for his exceptional cross-functional leadership and strategic prowess in implementing strategies that elevate organizational culture,” said Kao.“We look forward to having him enhance our employee experience and organizational excellence during a time of growth for Alignment.”

Wagner is a human resources executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience, including responsibility for various key human resources positions and transformative initiatives. Prior to joining Alignment, Wagner served as the chief human resources officer at Aerojet Rocketdyne, a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company. In this role, he created a human capital strategy that focused on employee experience, a customer-first mindset and value creation that contributed to the company's record revenue growth before it was acquired.

Prior to Aerojet Rocketdyne, Wagner served as a human resources leader for various businesses at TE Connectivity and Bombardier Transportation.

Throughout his career, Wagner has demonstrated a distinguished track record of shaping talent strategies to enhance client and employee experiences, drive business outcomes and fuel organizational growth.

Wagner holds a master's degree in sport science from the University of Munich, Germany.

“Joining the Alignment team and seeing everyone being genuinely dedicated to the company's mission is a privilege. I look forward to partnering with all the talented people who are providing seniors with the care they truly deserve,” Wagner said.“Alignment is well-positioned to rapidly scale and attract the best talent in the industry. I am thrilled to join the company at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and enhance the company's talent strategies.”

