DAXOR AWARDED ADDITIONAL NEW PATENT FOR SMART BLOOD VOLUME GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE TREATMENT AND OUTCOMES

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company a second patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,862,311 B2), safeguarding a distinctive clinical guidance system for blood volume management. This system utilizes unique blood volume metrics and related clinical measures to create support guidance for fluid management interventions.

"Our new patented system makes fluid management decisions significantly easier – driving better outcomes and empowering clinicians at all levels to make more effective treatment decisions. We are thrilled to add this patent to our family of patents covering key innovations in the use of blood volume analysis for precision fluid treatment guidance,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor's Chief Scientific Officer.“This patent protects Daxor's cutting-edge technology for the use in the most common and costly conditions including heart failure, critical care, hypertension, surgical blood loss and sepsis.”

“Given the cost and complexity of healthcare, intelligent computer-assisted support tools are a major focus for hospital systems to improve outcomes and reduce costs. At Daxor, our mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management, equipping physicians with the tools for more effective diagnosis and treatment. Our proprietary technology, protected by numerous patents, ensures a distinct advantage as we introduce next-generation products to the market, advancing this mission,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President.

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

