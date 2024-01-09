Red Oak Compliance Solutions Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year On The Regtech 100 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The list highlights tech companies transforming compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity.

Austin, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions , a leader in AI-powered advertising compliance technology, was once again named to the RegTech100 list. Red Oak has been included in the RegTech100 list for five consecutive years, based on the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering transformative solutions to optimize compliance strategies and processes for the financial services and insurance industries across the globe.

According to Red Oak leadership, the company continues to advance its technology to support the complex and frequently changing world of compliance and risk management for highly regulated industries. "This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication, pioneering spirit, and steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to navigate the intricate landscape of regulatory compliance seamlessly," said Stephen Pope , Chief Executive Officer for Red Oak Compliance Solutions. "Red Oak remains dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions that reduce friction, making compliance processes more efficient and helping to reduce regulatory risks."

Since its inception, Red Oak Compliance Solutions has consistently set benchmarks in the industry by introducing groundbreaking technologies and solutions that redefine how compliance teams successfully navigate regulatory challenges and help their firms remain competitive. This continued recognition on the RegTech 100 list reaffirms the company's position as a frontrunner in the compliance technology space, trusted by organizations globally for its innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise.

The RegTech100 companies are evaluated based on the industry significance of the problem their technology solves; the company's growth in terms of capital raised, revenue, and customer traction; the innovation of the technology solution offered; and the potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients.

The RegTech100 companies were selected from among more than 1,400 leading RegTech companies. According to RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov, finding supportive RegTech partners allows fast-moving companies to free up their team members, and companies identifying appropriate RegTech solutions is critical to business success in today's fast-moving global marketplace. "With tougher economic climate and the continued rise of AI, financial institutions are re-examining the compliance software's true cost, namely whether a given RegTech solution truly will free up compliance staff for higher-level tasks and whether the software can scale, adapt, and get implemented efficiently," Dimitrov said. "This year's RegTech100 list highlights the leading companies in areas such as information security, compliance, risk management, and fraud prevention working on the forefront of innovation and new AI implementations, which have demonstrated a strong track record delivering regulatory and operational improvements in financial services."

As Red Oak Compliance Solutions celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on driving innovation, fostering strong partnerships, and delivering intelligent, value-driven solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

