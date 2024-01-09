Cross Keys Capital Advises Bucks-Mont Eye Associates, P.C., In Its Partnership With Vision Innovation Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital Healthcare ( Cross Keys ), a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare IT companies, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bucks-Mont Eye Associates, P.C. ( BMEA ), located in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in its partnership with Vision Innovation Partners ( VIP ), a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors.

BMEA is a premier provider of ophthalmologic, optometric, and retinal care in Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. BMEA provides a comprehensive selection of medical/surgical services such as cataracts, glaucoma, medical retina, oculoplastics, and cornea treatment. Additionally, the Company provides primary care optometric services that include the prescription of eyeglasses and contact lenses. The deal team consisted of Bill Britton (Co-Founder and Managing Director), Chris Gammill (Vice President), and Reagan Lonskaya (Associate).

Led by Dr. John Godfrey and Dr. Michael Posner, the Bucks-Mont Eye Associates medical team consists of four ophthalmologists and five optometrists, supported by an exceptional in-house management staff. The practice was established in 1974 and is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

"We are delighted to welcome Bucks-Mont Eye Associates as they join the VIP Team," stated Chris Moore, CEO of Vision Innovation Partners. "The Bucks-Mont Eye Associates team is fully aligned with our mission to protect and restore vision for patients in communities we serve. Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

"Bucks-Mont Eye Associates is dedicated to delivering the utmost level of care, and our objectives and vision align seamlessly with VIP and its esteemed providers and surgeons. We are forever thankful to the Cross Keys Capital team for their invaluable guidance as our financial advisor, which significantly enhanced our experience and overall success in the transaction. Hiring Cross Keys as our trusted advisor allowed us to continue prioritizing our commitment to excellence in healthcare while learning and undergoing a strategic integration of our business to the VIP franchise," stated John Godfrey, OD.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery, as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with nearly 150 providers and a footprint that includes nearly 60 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities arranged by leading middle-market lenders in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm's healthcare practice is a leader nationally in representing private physician group practices including Ophthalmology, Retina, Anesthesiology, Radiology, Allergy, ENT, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, Home Care, Orthopedics, Oncology, Urology, OBGYN, Infusion, Physical Therapy, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Urgent Care, Veterinary, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies in the burgeoning areas of cost containment, education, data and workflow process management. The firm's extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices, particularly in eye care, are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation. In 2023, Cross Keys completed the sale or merger of over 15 companies. In the last 10 years, Cross Keys has advised over 200 companies in sale or merger transactions.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital's perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at or contact Bill Britton, Managing Director, at 954-410-1936.