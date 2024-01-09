NV5 Awarded $10 Million In Contracts To Support County Of San Diego Infrastructure Improvements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the“Company” or“NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded contracts totaling $10 million to support infrastructure construction projects in the County of San Diego.



NV5 was awarded $5 million to provide construction inspection, construction quality assurance, and contract administration for various vital infrastructure projects throughout the county. These projects include road construction, wastewater facility improvements, traffic signal installations, sidewalk and road enhancements, culvert replacements, and Green Streets Projects. The initial contract duration is one year, with the provision for four additional one-year extensions.

Additionally, the County of San Diego Department of Public Works Construction Engineering Section selected NV5 for a $5 million professional construction management services contract. The contract duration is one year with the opportunity for four one-year extensions. Infrastructure improvements covered under the scope of this contract include roads, bridges, airports, drainage, and wastewater facilities.

"We have supported infrastructure improvements and enhancements in San Diego County for over 30 years. These contract wins underscore our dedication to supporting sustainable growth and development in the communities that we serve, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the county,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

