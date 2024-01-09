Abacus Life Repurchases $1.9 Million Of Stock In First 30 Days Of Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) (“Abacus” or the“Company”), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, provided an update to its $15 million stock repurchase program previously announced on December 12, 2023 (the“Repurchase Program”).

From the commencement of the Repurchase Program through January 8, 2024, Abacus has repurchased 206,050 shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.26 on the open market at a total cost of approximately $1.9 million. As of January 9, 2024, Abacus has $13.1 million of availability under the Repurchase Program, which expires on June 10, 2025, unless sooner suspended or discontinued.

“We are pleased with the progress of our Repurchase Program, which reflects our continued belief in the quality of our business and the substantial opportunities ahead at Abacus for future long-term value creation,” stated Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We believe our expert team, wealth of data and innovative technology continue to position us well to further execute on our strategic growth initiatives, generate sustained profitability, and ultimately create long-term value for our stockholders.”

During the pendency of the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time through various methods, including in open market transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, derivative transactions or otherwise, certain of which may be made pursuant to a trading plan meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. The timing, as well as the number and value of shares repurchased under the program, will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including our assessment of the intrinsic value of the Company's common stock, the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, available liquidity, compliance with the Company's debt and other agreements, applicable legal requirements, the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company, and other considerations. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the repurchase program, and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company expects to fund the repurchases by using cash on hand and expected free cash flow to be generated in the future.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $4 in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 19 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 95+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

