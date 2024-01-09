PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT VETERINARY MEETING AND EXPO CONFERENCE IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals today announced it will be exhibiting at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo Conference from January 14th to January 17th, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



The Company's management is excited to meet with many of the 15,000+ participants to introduce its lead product, SpryngTM with OsteoCushionTM Technology. SPRYNG is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal's subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

VMX is the largest veterinary conference in the United States and plays host to many of the top industry professionals.

“We are looking forward to networking with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will help drive forward our innovative veterinary medical device, Spryng with OsteoCushion technology, which is used for the management of joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Conference Details:

Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) Conference

Booth #: 1908

Dates:

Sunday, January 14, 2024 9:00am – 6:30pm

Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00am – 5:30pm

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 9:00am – 5:30pm

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

