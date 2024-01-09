Keros Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or“we”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,025,000 shares of common stock on January 8, 2024, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share, inclusive of the underwriters' exercise in full of their option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price (the“Option”). The net proceeds to Keros from the offering, before deducting offering expenses, were approximately $151.3 million. All of the common stock was offered by Keros. Based on its current operating plan, as a result of the full exercise of the Option, Keros believes that the net proceeds from this offering, together with its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 and net proceeds of approximately $68.5 million from the sale of shares of its common stock pursuant to its at-the-market sales agreement subsequent to September 30, 2023, will enable Keros to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 3, 2021 and was effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on January 4, 2024, and is available on the SEC's website at

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of blood cells and a number of tissues, including bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing large and small molecules that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050 (elritercept), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with MF. Keros' second product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros' third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends,"“plans,”“potential,” "projects,”“would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the expected cash runway of Keros. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros' limited operating history and historical losses; Keros' ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros' dependence on the success of its product candidates, KER-050, KER-012 and KER-065; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros' ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros' dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in Keros' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of Keros' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

