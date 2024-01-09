Array Hires Kew Kelly-Yuoh As Chief Financial Officer To Scale Operations For Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company gained significant momentum in 2023 and crossed the $60M ARR threshold

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a leading financial innovation platform, announced the appointment of Kewhyun Kelly-Yuoh as CFO. He will lead all aspects of the company's corporate finance operations, including investor relations, financial planning and business analysis. He will report directly to Martin Toha, Founder and CEO.



“Array has been on a profound growth path since we started the company in 2020, and we've surpassed $60M in ARR,” said Toha.“The time is now to scale our finance and operations to support the next phase, and we are excited to add Kew Kelly-Yuoh to our management team. His diverse background in scaling finance operations for private and public businesses will be instrumental as we expand our platform across new customer segments and vertical markets.”

Kelly-Yuoh has more than two decades of financial management experience working across several industries. He is an expert at establishing comprehensive financial controls in high-growth private companies in addition to fundraising and strategic finance. Most recently, Kelly-Yuoh was CFO of Pedago, an online education company. He spent three years as CFO of Cheddar, and played a leadership role in the successful acquisition of the company by Altice USA. After the purchase, he directed all financial planning for Cheddar and several other Altice media properties. Kelly-Yuoh started his career as an equities, treasuries and mortgage-backed securities analyst on Wall Street.

“This is an incredible time to join Array,” said Kelly-Yuoh.“In less than four years, the founding team created a new market category, found product-market fit and established a significant market lead. In the next year, we'll further strengthen our financial practices to make Array more capital efficient and build the scalable foundation that late-stage private companies need to seize new growth and strategic opportunities.”

Array Gains Momentum in 2023

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech products that can be easily embedded. Organizations leverage Array's platform to drive engagement and revenue while helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their users. More than a suite of products, the company is building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

In 2023, Array extended the advantage it provides its partners by doubling the number of products. The company now supports more than 10 million end users served by Array's clients that include financial institutions, fintechs and brands that offer embedded finance products. The company earned several industry accolades including 3 Comparably workplace awards the GGV Embedded Finance 50 and was named a finalist for the 2023 Forbes Fintech 50.

About Array

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.

Contact information

Kurt Foeller, Array Communications

...