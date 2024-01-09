CLSI Introduces Country-Based Pricing To Increase Global Access To Laboratory Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Program Provides Discounted Pricing for Documents, Guidance, & Training Materials

- Barb Jones, CLSI CEOMALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI ) announced today the implementation of new Country-Based Pricing for countries that meet economic criteria set forth by the World Bank. Effective immediately, this pricing structure will enable laboratories and clinicians around the world, regardless of resources, to more feasibly access CLSI's robust library of standards documents, training and support materials, and membership.“As part of our mission to promote the use of safe and effective laboratory practices around the world, CLSI is committed to making our standards, guidelines, and tools accessible to all users,” said CLSI CEO Barb Jones.“CLSI's consensus-based standards uniquely incorporate the deep knowledge and expertise of the world's leaders in laboratory medicine and are widely considered the gold standard for laboratory practice. We are energized by the potential for Country-Based Pricing to support professionals around the world who contribute daily to global health and safety.”CLSI's Country-Based Pricing structure correlates to World Bank Income Groups , which are determined by each country's gross national income, and updated annually in August. Under this model, low- and lower-middle income countries receive a 90% price discount. Upper-middle income countries receive a 50% discount off list prices.In total, Country-Based Pricing offers new discounted pricing to more than 136 lower- and middle- income countries this year. Discounts are applied upon purchase and / or the establishment of a new CLSI membership, or on renewal dates for current members. These discounts apply to well over 350 critical laboratory resources such as CLSI M100 – Performance Standards for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, Evaluation Protocol guidelines, Point-of-Care Testing and Newborn Screening resources, and Quality Management essentials.“The (new) prices make it accessible for us to implement and use your guidelines for the sake of patient safety,” Said CLSI Member Ana Valencia Buesos, gerente general of Laboratorios Buesos Arias.“Efforts like this are worthy of applause and for other institutions and companies to imitate these actions.”In 2023, CLSI piloted Country-Based Pricing for laboratories and clinicians in India. Members and applicants operating in any of the States of India were eligible for a 90% discount. The pilot generated significant increases in the usage of both paid and free documents (746% and 149%, respectively, YOY), and users (313% YOY), in India, contributing significantly to improved laboratory practices for the people of India.CLSI is the leading global non-profit laboratory medicine standards development organization, with over 24,000 professional members, 2000 active volunteers, and 250 standards products. CLSI standards are recognized by laboratories, accreditors, and government agencies worldwide as the best way to improve their testing outcomes, maintain accreditation, bring products to market faster, and navigate regulatory hurdles.

