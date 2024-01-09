LEEF Brands Celebrates Triple Award Win And New Product Launch At The Leaf At El Paseo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LEEF Brands, Inc. ("LEEF" or the "Company") (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF), a premier vertical cannabis operator, is proud to announce a series of exciting achievements and initiatives at The Leaf at El Paseo, a premium California retailer located at 73740 El Paseo in Palm Desert, California.Award-Winning Excellence: The Leaf at El Paseo has garnered significant recognition, winning all three categories in the Cannabis division of the Coachella Valley Best Of The Desert Awards. The awards include:.Best Cannabis Store.Best Cannabis Delivery.Best CBD StoreOn this remarkable achievement, Lindsay Dean, General Manager of the Leaf, remarked, "Accepting these awards is a true honor, reflecting the dedication of our team in delivering exceptional service and quality to our valued customers every day. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence and drives us to continue exceeding expectations."“Following the NBC feature, The Leaf at El Paseo has experienced a notable surge in first-time client visits, alongside a 5% increase in delivery sales compared to previous years. Customers are coming in asking questions related to finding alternative ways to get off common prescriptions such as OxyContin. We are encouraged by this positive development and anticipate further growth, particularly in light of potential shifts in federal legislation,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands.Media Spotlight: The Leaf at El Paseo was also recently featured in a NBC Palm Springs news segment, highlighting the growing trend of cannabis usage in older age communities. This coverage emphasizes The Leaf's role in educating and serving a diverse customer base. The segment can be viewed at:NBC News SegmentNew Product Launch: The Leaf at El Paseo is excited to announce the addition of LEEF branded THC gummies to its product lineup. The THC infused gummies come in two flavors, an indica dominant Pomegranate Fig and a sativa dominant Pineapple. Each package contains 100mg of THC. The Leaf is pleased to offer delivery service of these products to local residents in the Palm Desert area. A link to purchase the gummies can be found at:Link to Purchase LEEF Pomegranate Fig GummiesLink to Purchase LEEF Pineapple GummiesComplementing this, LEEF Wellness is now offering CBD and CBN gummies, expanding our range of high-quality cannabis products. The Vital C CBD Gummy with Vitamin C is packed full of cannabinoids, antioxidants, and flavonoids to re-charge and re-balance the body. The Nightcap CBN + CBD Gummy with Melatonin works synergistically to rebalance the body, setting the stage for a good night's rest. LEEF Wellness gummies ship nationally across the United States and can be found at:About The Leaf at El PaseoLocated in the heart of El Paseo, Palm Desert's world-class retail, art and dining district, The Leaf is only minutes from the site of the celebrated Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The Leaf redefines what the modern cannabis dispensary should be and its state-of-the-art luxury showroom exudes a relaxed, welcoming vibe, allowing for a uniquely satisfying consumer experience.About LEEF Brands Inc.LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state's most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in California. LEEF Brands Inc.
Per:"Kevin Wilson"
Chief Financial Officer
SOURCE: LEEF Brands, Inc.
For further information:LEEF Brands, Inc., Micah Anderson, CEO, or Kevin Wilson, CFO, 707-703-4111 Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

