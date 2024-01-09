Carmell Corp Announces Addition Of Dr. Adam Rubinstein To Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the“Company”), today announced the addition of Dr. Adam Rubinstein to their Scientific Advisory Board.Dr. Adam Rubinstein is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Miami, FL. Dr. Rubinstein regularly lectures throughout the world on cutting edge cosmetic surgery techniques, treatments, and products. He has trained with the world's eminent surgeons at the forefront of developing techniques for plastic surgery. He has served as Chief of the Department of Surgery and the Section of Plastic Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center as well as on the editorial board for the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal published by the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein is a voluntary clinical associate professor of plastic surgery for University of Miami, NOVA Southeastern University and the Florida International University (FIU) College of Medicine, and clinical faculty for the University of Miami, Larkin Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Programs in Florida.He has been named one of America's top Plastic Surgeons every year since 2007. He has also been featured in every list of South Florida Super Doctors published over the same period. Dr. Rubinstein is featured as one of the top 30 surgeons in the country in a list published in Newsweek magazine. He is featured in the hit TV show“My Killer Body” on Lifetime.Said Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell,“Dr. Rubinstein is a respected board-certified plastic surgeon who is sought after to present the latest techniques in plastic surgery conferences worldwide. He is viewed as a source for the most up to date treatments and technology. As someone who keeps his eyes on the horizon, Dr. Rubinstein is a logical choice and excellent fit to serve on the strategic advisory board for Carmell Corporation.”Said Dr. Adam Rubinstein,“The world of aesthetics is continually searching for advances in science and technology that can improve our treatments and our ability to improve our patients' lives. Carmell's secretome technology is a tremendous advancement opening the doors to improving treatment outcomes across the aesthetic landscape. I'm honored and excited to be a small part of that journey.”About CarmellCarmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell's quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit 14 commonly used chemicals that are proven to be adverse to human health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers.For more information, visitForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell's products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header“Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell's control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

