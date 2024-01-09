North Coast Seafoods Launches Boat To Bowltm Fish-First Cat Food In Target Stores Nationwide And On Target

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boat to Bowl is Crafted Exclusively with Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certified Sustainable Wild Caught Fish

- Jon Wooner, Pet Products Director at North Coast SeafoodsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- North Coast Seafoods , a prominent supplier of premium quality, sustainable seafood, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product line, Boat to Bowl TM Pet Foods, available in Target stores nationwide and on Target starting January 1, 2024.Boat to BowlTM Pet Foods was born as a result of North Coast's expertise and passion for providing superior-quality, nutritious seafood for restaurants and grocery stores across the country. That's why North Coast specializes exclusively in fish-based pet food recipes. Now pet-parents can feed their companions the same delicious, wholesome seafood found on plates across the country."We are thrilled to bring Boat to Bowl Pet Foods to Target guests across the country," said Jon Wooner, Pet Products Director at North Coast Seafoods. "As a company, exceptional quality and sustainability have always been our guiding light. With the launch of this new line, we are not only offering a wholesome, nutritious, and delicious option for pets but also supporting sustainable fishing practices and the work of the Marine Stewardship Council."North Coast proudly sources all of the wild fish in their Boat to Bowl recipes from Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable fisheries, the gold standard for wild seafood sustainability. The MSC blue fish label can be found on the front of Boat to Bowl packaging, indicating that it is certified sustainable and comes from a sustainable source.To be considered MSC Certified Sustainable, the fish used in Boat to Bowl recipes must be caught:* From sustainable fish stocks with enough fish left in the sea to reproduce indefinitely.* With minimal environmental impact. All fishing operations must maintain the structure, productivity, function, and diversity of the marine ecosystem.* By a fishery with effective management in place. All fisheries must comply with relevant laws and have a management system that allows quick response to changes.“We can't wait to see this MSC certified sustainable cat food in stores!” said Nicole Condon, MSC US Program Director.“North Coast Seafoods' dedication to sustainable sourcing is clear with this new product line. The MSC blue fish on the label meets the needs of consumers who want assurances that what they are buying is from a trusted source. Pet owners-and by extension their pets-can feel good about their MSC certified Boat to Bowl cat food knowing they're supporting a brand that prioritizes sustainable seafood and a healthy ocean.”The Boat to BowlTM assortment available at Target will include 3 Fish-First Dry Kibble Recipes, along with 2 Food Toppers and a Fish Oil Omega-3 Topper to add an extra boost of flavor and nutrition to every meal.North Coast Seafoods aspires to make sustainable, fish-based cat food accessible and convenient, and this product line encourages pet parents to“Build the Purr-fect Bowl” with the nutritional power of“Vitamin Sea”!3.5lb Bag Fish-First Food for Cats:* Wild Seafood Recipe (Grain Inclusive, For All Life Stages)* Wild Salmon Recipe (Grain Free, For Adult Cats)* Wild Cod & Haddock Recipe (Grain Free, For Adult Cats)Food Toppers:* Cod & Trout Food Toppers* Salmon Food ToppersFish Oil:* Wild Alaskan Omega-3 Fish Oil Food TopperBoat to Bowl Pet Foods offers a new and fresh approach, and every scoop delivers flavorful, highly digestible, and nutrient-dense Wild Seafood that cats instinctively crave.Dedicated to using only responsibly caught, premium, upcycled wild MSC-certified fish in every recipe, the Boat to Bowl approach minimizes food waste by utilizing 100% of their ocean harvest.Fish is also one of the most carbon-efficient proteins on the planet, and Boat to Bowl Pet Food is making a difference for both pets and the planet.Benefits of Boat to Bowl“Vitamin Sea” Nutrition:* Rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which promotes healthy skin & shiny fur, digestion, immune system, heart, and brain function* Packed with lean protein, pre- & probiotics, antioxidants, and a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals* Excellent choice for cats dealing with food allergies, intolerances, and/or ingredient sensitivities* Free from any other animal proteins, fats, or fillers with no wheat, corn, or soy* Proudly made in the USA with globally sourced ingredientsNorth Coast Seafoods is proud to partner with Target to bring Boat to BowlTM Pet Foods to a wider audience of dedicated pet parents.Look for Boat to BowlTM Pet Foods on Target and in Target stores nationwide starting January 1, 2024.For more information, please visit or check them out on social: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.###About Boat to BowlTM Pet Food:​​With over 65 years of experience in the seafood business, we know a few things about fresh fish - most importantly, that fish are a nutritional powerhouse. Like us, cats depend on a natural diet rich in wholesome nutrition to live a full, healthy life. That's why Boat to Bowl Cat Food is made with real fish straight from the boat. With nothing but the purest ingredients, our fish are caught by our trusted fishermen from MSC Certified Sustainable Fisheries. Pound for pound, scoop for scoop, Boat to Bowl's fish-first food offers cats highly digestible, premium protein that rewards them with many health benefits.​​

