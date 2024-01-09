Industry Expert Scott Henry Joins Excelacom To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Scott Henry

Excelacom is pleased to introduce Scott Henry as the newest addition to Excelacom's leadership team.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excelacom has announced that Scott Henry, a seasoned executive in the telecom and media industry, has joined the company to lead Excelacom's revenue expansion globally. With an illustrious career spanning three decades pioneering technology solutions in various leadership roles, Mr. Henry's arrival marks a significant stride towards driving Excelacom into a new era within the telecom and media sectors and other verticals.Mr. Henry has held various leadership roles throughout his career, most recently at Cognizant and previously as the C.T.O. of Madison Square Garden Company and Chief Information Officer at Nielsen Audio and Sotheby's. His record of accomplishment highlights his expertise in reshaping technological landscapes and driving impactful outcomes in software development, data operations, process reengineering, outsourcing, and application support. Prior roles at high-tech firms, including E5 Systems, Vitria Technology, and TalkingNets, make him a seasoned executive across telecom and media. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Henry progressively advanced through executive roles at Verizon Communications. His leadership spanned various initiatives, including the introduction of new billing systems, integration of customer care applications, and extensive business process reengineering efforts. Before that, he held senior positions at Price Waterhouse Coopers and Accenture.“Scott will bring a wealth of expertise to Excelacom to help us shape our future in the dynamic industries we help to innovate. His role at Excelacom will be vital in driving our products and services to new heights by expanding Excelacom in the market,” said Matthew Michaels, C.O.O. of Excelacom."I am truly delighted to become a part of this vibrant company, one that combines the spirit of a startup with the depth of an established organization. Joining Excelacom presents a fantastic opportunity to assist our clients in realizing the full potential of Century as a platform and delivering innovative solutions and services," said Mr. Henry."I am deeply committed to guiding telecom and media industry leaders towards the right technology solutions to help them realize their growth potential with our cutting-edge cloud-based Lead to Cash solutions and services. My foremost objective is to nurture Excelacom's product growth, elevate our services, and gain a profound understanding of our customers' needs, translating them into innovative solutions," Mr. Henry continued.About ExcelacomExcelacom is a leading Software and Consulting company dedicated to empowering its clients through innovation in business process architecture, application strategy, and IT infrastructure. With a global presence, Excelacom is headquartered in Reston, VA.Excelacom brings a unique combination of software solutions, extensive industry expertise, and integration capabilities. With over 20 years of experience, Excelacom has significant experience and extensive global partnerships, positioning itself as a formidable force in the communications and media industry.Excelacom's flagship product offering, Century, provides a unified view of customer and infrastructure data for managing orders, quotes, and contracts, along with the rollout and provisioning of products and services for both mass-market and complex enterprise offerings and bundles. It is an industry-leading and AI-enabled BSS/OSS with automated Service and Order Orchestration, CPQ, Customer Management, CRM, and Enterprise Product Catalog, selected and used by some of the largest operators in the world.

Matt Michaels

Excelacom

+1 703-787-7500

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn