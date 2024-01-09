Join Tomorrow's Leaders By Sponsoring The Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation Youth Event In Vegas During Super Bowl Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the anticipation for the NFL Super Bowl reaches its peak, the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation , in collaboration with the Morlon Greenwood Foundation and NFL Alumni's Las Vegas Chapter, extends an exclusive invitation to play a pivotal role in the foundation's upcoming event supporting youth athletes from underserved communities. From February 8th to 10th, 2024, at Cimarron-Memorial High School, the foundation will host a three-day youth football experience. With only a few sponsorship slots remaining, interested parties are urged to secure their place as an event sponsor.A Mission of Empowerment and Inspiration:The mission of the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation is to foster the personal and athletic growth of young individuals. This event transcends mere sports; it's a platform designed to instill values of education, hard work, and dedication to mold future athletes and leaders.Event Highlights:Two-Day Youth Camp (Feb 8 - 9): Activities focused on physical and mental well-being, encouraging a passion for sports. This day will also include skill-building workshops and mentorship opportunities with experienced coaches and athletes. Engage with business leaders and professional athletes, gaining unique insights.7v7 Football Tournament (Feb 10): Sponsored by Route King Training , this tournament showcases talented youth boys & girls in an environment that promotes sportsmanship and teamwork. Participants will get the chance to compete at a high level and "be part of an exciting, memorable event."Why Sponsor?. Visibility: Brands will gain exposure to a diverse audience during one of the most watched weeks in sports.. Community Impact: Play a pivotal role in developing local youth, contributing to their growth and success.. Brand Alignment: Align with the values of education and perseverance, alongside NFL legends Lawrence Taylor and Morlon Greenwood.. Networking Opportunities: Connect with influential business leaders, professional athletes, and fellow sponsors.Take ActionSponsorship slots are filling up rapidly. This is a unique opportunity to be part of an event that resonates with the values of the Super Bowl crowd, in the heart of Las Vegas. Participation will not only promote sponsor brands but also make a significant difference in the lives of young athletes.Join in Shaping the FutureSupport as a sponsor will spotlight brands and contribute to a brighter future for youth athletes. Contact the foundation today to secure a sponsorship and be part of a high-profile event to support youth.To learn more about the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation, call 770.841.6185 or visit . For more information on how to be a part of this experience as a participating team, follow @lawrencetaylor56 on Instagram and @LT_56 on X (formerly) Twitter.###*MEDIA NOTE: Additional info and hi-res images from past events can be found at:About the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation:Founded in 2020 by NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and his daughter Tanisha Taylor Jones, the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation is a platform to elevate individuals and families in underserved communities across America embracing adversity and tackling challenges head-on. Offering a variety of programs, camps, workshops and events to harness potential thus creating positive change in our communities. Our core areas of focus are Education & Life Skills, Sports & Mentorship, and Health & Wellness.Media Contact:

