City Wide Continues Canadian Expansion With Vancouver Location

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its expansion into Canada with the opening of its first location in Vancouver, bringing its total Canadian footprint to four franchise locations. The new office serves commercial properties throughout Metro Vancouver.Local building owners and property management companies in Vancouver now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Oleksandr and Karyna Kirpichova opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 3855 Henning Dr., Unit 116, 2nd floor, Burnaby, BC.“We're excited to introduce a unique blend of extensive City Wide experience in the building maintenance industry to Metro Vancouver, alongside my expertise in business development and leadership," expressed Oleksandr Kirpichov. "My goal is to drive the company's mission, positively impacting the lives of individuals and communities. I am enthusiastic about utilizing my skills to propel a proven business model and create meaningful change in people's lives.”Prior to opening his City Wide location, Oleksandr spent more than 20 years in leadership roles across diverse fields including retail, telecom, publishing, and hospitality. Most recently he served as General Manager of Bookchef Publishing Group of Companies.Karyna brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the consumer electronics and telecom industries, driving business development and sales growth. Her most recent role was the Director of Sales for OPPO, a leading device manufacturer.City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Metro Vancouver and the services it offers, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" gocitywid or call (778) 504-0440.About City Wide Facility SolutionsFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit .

