Florida's Registered Voters Show Strong Support For Vacation Rentals And Private Property Rights

As the debate over vacation rentals and private property rights continues to heat up in Florida for the 2024 Legislative Session, a recent survey has revealed that the majority of registered voters in the state are in favor of a consistent statewide set of rules for homeowners to rent out their properties. This comes as a positive development for both homeowners and the vacation rental industry, as it provides clarity and stability in an otherwise contentious issue. For years local governments throughout Florida have created a maze of confusing and overreaching regulations for homeowners and property managers to follow.According to the December 2023 survey conducted by Mason Dixon Polling out of Jacksonville Florida for the Florida Alliance for Vacation Rentals, 79% of registered voters in Florida support a consistent statewide set of rules for vacation rentals. This includes regulations for safety, advertising platforms, and other concerns, while still allowing homeowners the ability to rent out their properties. This overwhelming support from voters highlights the importance of finding a balance between protecting private property rights and addressing community concerns.The survey also revealed that 67% of registered voters believe that vacation rentals are an important part of Florida's tourism industry and contribute significantly to the state's economy. This sentiment is shared by both homeowners and vacation rental companies, who have been advocating for a consistent set of rules to avoid confusion and unnecessary restrictions that single out homes used as vacation rentals. With 27% of all US vacation rentals being in Florida , the support from registered voters is a positive sign for the future of vacation rentals in Florida and its contribution to Florida's #1 industry, tourism.The Florida Alliance for Vacation Rentals is encouraged by the results of the survey and hopes that lawmakers will take note of the strong support from registered voters for a consistent statewide set of rules for vacation rentals. As the state continues to remain the leader of the domestic and international tourism market, it is important to provide stability and support for industries that contribute to the economy like vacation rentals do with over $31 Billion dollars each year. The association remains committed to advocating for the rights of homeowners and the vacation rental industry, and FAVR will continue to work towards finding a solution that benefits all parties involved.In conclusion, the survey results clearly show that Florida's registered voters support a consistent statewide set of rules for vacation rentals, private property rights, and the ability for homeowners to rent out their properties. This is a positive development for the state and its economy, and the Florida Alliance for Vacation Rentals urges lawmakers in this 2024 legislative session in Tallahassee to take this into consideration when making decisions on this issue. With the support of registered voters, it is hoped that a fair and balanced solution can be reached for all stakeholders involved.FAVR, The Florida Alliance for Vacation Rentals, is a non-profit agency that has been supporting and advocating on behalf of the vacation rental industry for over 30 years.

