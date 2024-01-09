INSPYR Solutions Announces Leadership Changes As Company Prepares For Year Ahead

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trent Beekman, CEO

Scott Forester, CFO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA., UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INSPYR Solutions, a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, announced two changes to its leadership team in preparation for the year ahead. Trent Beekman now serves as Chief Executive Officer of the company and Scott Forester now serves as Chief Financial Officer. Former CEO Kip Wright transitioned to the role of Chairman and remains part of the company's leadership team.Beekman joined the company in 2023, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the technology and talent solutions space. Before joining INSPYR Solutions, he had recently succeeded in building ettain group (now Experis®, a ManpowerGroup® company) from a $160 million regional business to a $725 million national provider of IT staffing and related solutions and was actively involved in the transaction with ManpowerGroup. Prior to that, Trent was instrumental in building the MODIS business for Adecco, where he last served as operating President. He spent over 16 years with Adecco and its family of companies, demonstrating the strong work ethic for which he has become known.Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented,“I am eager to work with a high-performing company like INSPYR Solutions and take this team's success to the next level. We have a great group of people and a company with a legacy of success in the technology industry, so I am looking forward to expanding our national footprint and increasing our service capabilities this year.”Forester joined the company in the fall of 2023, bringing a wealth of leadership and financial experience in the talent solutions and consulting sectors. Prior to his time with INSPYR Solutions, Scott served as Chief Operating Officer at Phaxis and held key leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer at ettain group. He has over two decades of experience in finance and accounting, as well as deep management experience that will serve him well in his new role.Scott Forester, CFO, remarked,“I'm very excited to be a part of this team and I'm ready to help grow INSPYR Solutions to its full potential. The company has made several recent acquisitions that position it for future growth and expansion, so we are well-positioned to keep up that momentum as we kick off this year.”About INSPYR SolutionsTechnology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients' business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions .

