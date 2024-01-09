Steering Inclusion: Discover Vanetta Stromile's Journey In Advocating For Diversity In Trucking And Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Venturing Diverse Roads: Vanetta Stromile's MWBE-Certified Trucking Entrepreneurial Impact and VVS Management Group's Triumphs

- Vanetta StromileHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vanetta Stromile, a proud Houston native is the founder and CEO of VAS Xpress Transport LLC and owner of VVS Management Group and she is breaking glass ceilings in the business world by empowering dreams and building legacies . Operating in Texas and Louisiana, her certified MWBE trucking company and startup business consulting firm are at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion in the traditionally male-dominated industries of trucking and entrepreneurship.Vanetta Stromile shares her motivation, "By accident, I began to notice that the trucking industry, historically and currently male-dominated, was in dire need of diversity. The same energy led me to establish the Start-Up Business Consulting Company to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, specifically women of color, to start their own business with success and confidence."Vanetta Stromile's journey began with a recognition of the trucking industry's diversity gap, leading her to establish VAS Xpress Transport LLC-a certified MWBE trucking company ensuring safe, reliable freight transport. Notably challenging industry norms, where women owners are underrepresented, Stromile extends her commitment to fostering a supportive community. In the early stages of VVS Management Group, a startup business consulting firm, Stromile aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women of color, skillfully guiding them through the entrepreneurial journey with a unique blend of tools, resources, and mindset coaching. Through personalized sessions, workshops, and abundant resources, Stromile inspires and equips individuals for success in the entrepreneurial landscape .Vanetta Stromile encourages others with her quote, "You automatically lose the chances you don't take - So go for it!"VAS Xpress Transport LLC, established in 2022, operates in Texas and Louisiana, providing short haul, FTL & LTL freight transport, and hot shot services to large and small manufacturing and shipping companies. With a small fleet of commercial motor vehicles, the company's focus is on safe, reliable, and on-time freight transport.VVS Management Group, a subsidiary of VVS Desires LLC, is a startup business consulting company. Its mission is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to transition from Corporate to Corporation by providing comprehensive support tailored to each individual's needs. Vanetta's business intelligence approach helps empower aspiring entrepreneurs to unlock their true potential to successfully reach their specific business goals. The commitment to fostering a supportive community of entrepreneurs and promoting diversity and inclusion in male-dominated industries is evident in Stromile's approach to guiding individuals toward achieving their entrepreneurial dreams.

