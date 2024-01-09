Scribe Introduces ADAM - Ambient AI Documentation And Coding Solution For Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ADAM -“Ambient Documentation using Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing.”

- Mark D. Boyce, CEO ScribeNAPLES, FL, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Scribe Technology Solutions announces its AI based ADAMTM documentation and coding analysis tool set for healthcare professionals. ADAM stands for“Ambient Documentation using Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing.” Like its namesake, ADAM is the first of its kind.How it worksWith ADAM, providers can simply record their patient encounters - in their entirety if they so desire - or dictate as normal post encounter - using ScribeMobile. The ambient recording or dictated audio is then sent to Scribe's Cloud Platform for processing by ADAM.Documents automatically created can include tasks as simple as SOAP notes, progress reports, or more complex results such as encounter summaries formatted into discrete sections specific to that provider. Advanced capabilities include producing treatment plans, medication plans, and medication instructions, or a suggested set of codes for the encounter. The documents are then available for review and approval on ScribeMobile where providers have ready access to patient information at any time, due to ScribeMobile's Google-like built-in clinical information repository.Using Scribe's robotic EHR integration systems, the resulting information can quickly and easily be entered automatically into the provider's EHR if necessary and be distributed where they need to go. This is all completed without any additional effort by the provider or their staff.What really sets Scribe apart with ADAM is the care and customization capabilities available to customers. The Scribe team works with each organization to ensure they have the right set of documents and rules to meet their needs. On-going support is available by phone, video conference, or online chat.The TechnologyADAM works because of the unparalleled accuracy of Scribe's speech recognition technology powered by its partner Soniox. Using the results of the almost human level understanding of Soniox, what ADAM then does is unique; based on the individual provider's characteristics and preferences, ADAM processes the results through its AI and rules based system to create the appropriate package of documents required by the provider.The ResultsADAM immediately improves productivity for providers by creating as many documents from the encounter with no extra effort by the provider. WIth its affordable usage based pricing model, provider profitability is greatly enhanced. Documentation and coding now costs a fraction of traditional methods with ADAM. And with its ability to create better and more thorough documentation, patient care and satisfaction is greatly improved.ADAM is a game changer for healthcare professionals, and furthers Scribe's mission to help healthcare professionals become more productive, profitable, and patient care focused.“Having been in the healthcare documentation business for over 20 years, Scribe is excited to bring ADAM to market. Healthcare providers spend over 23% of their time on documentation. With ADAM, Scribe will bring much needed improvements in productivity and efficiency allowing physicians to do what they do best - take care of their patients”, says Mark Boyce, CEO of Scribe.To learn more about ADAM, contact your Scribe's customer experience team at ... or download a trial version atAbout Scribe: Scribe is the leading cloud enabled solutions company for healthcare providers to optimize productivity, profitability, and patient care while returning flexibility, control, and productivity to healthcare organizations through simplified, intuitive, and innovative back office solutions. Learn more at .

