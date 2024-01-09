Visibilityone Appoints PST-GROUP As MSP Partner To Support APAC Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Senior IT Executive of a Fortune 100 Firm ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VisibilityOne the breakthrough collaboration monitoring technology being used by Managed Service Providers (MSP) partners globally, announces today the addition of PST-GROUP as their newest partner in APAC. PST-GROUP will offer unparalleled monitoring and management services for their partners' customers' collaboration rooms, systems, and hybrid environments.More about PST-GROUP – PST-Group core focus strength is on Collaboration solutions and provides solutions that complement UCaaS. PST-Group is a channel-focused professional services organization that thrives on delivering happiness to its partners with its white-glove/white-label services. PST-Group can help those partners that are looking to expand their PSO capabilities and additionally are in search for best of breed solutions that complement solutions like MS Teams, Zoom, and more.Disparate systems are information silos, frustrating IT with needless triangulation. VisibilityOne provides an unmatched distillation of actionable insights with its OneUI. Video endpoints, connected devices, applications, and hybrid users undergo thorough assessment for availability, performance, security, accountability, and configuration.“Our purpose at VisibilityOne is to provide deeper insights into VC room componentry, network, applications, and the entire path of the VTC platform down to the individual workers' laptops. We've enabled IT with the knowledge and competence to logically bring order to the chaos of collaboration. It is with this idea of looking at the video call from end to end, that we at VisibilityOne began our journey. Years of experience in the collaboration space drove our passion to create a tool that provided answers that could empower IT with the real-time actionable data to increase uptime and quality that stakeholders expect.” Said, Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne.About VisibilityOne:VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance, self-healing, and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and operating environments. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.

