Leadership Insights: Ken Monroe & Kevin Hancock Inspire In Family Enterprise Videos

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holt of California President, Ken Monroe, and Kevin Hancock, CEO, of Maine's Hancock Lumber Detail How They Inspire Employees, Leadership Issues in New Family Enterprise USA VideosPennsylvania's Hancock Lumber Chief and Central California Caterpillar Dealer President Talk with Family Enterprise USA's President Pat Soldano on How They Manage their Workplace Today, and in FutureWorkforce issues and preparing a generationally-owned family business for the future are key topics discussed in two new family business videos presented by Family Enterprise USA.Ken Monroe, President of Caterpillar dealer Holt of California , based in Stockton, Calif., and Kevin Hancock, CEO and Managing Owner of Maine's Hancock Lumber, have their businesses featured in two separate videos, with each focusing on urgent workplace issues, empowering employees, and the need to develop next generation leadership for their respective businesses.In the two videos, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, are bi-partisan organizations based here and advocate for family businesses on Capitol Hill. The two generationally-owned family business executives discuss finding skilled workers, the cumulative burden of taxation, and how state and federal lawmakers can help.In the Holt video, Monroe, President of multi-family-owned Caterpillar Dealer, with its800-employees, talks with Soldano about how Holt manages a business owned by three separate families, the difficulty in finding and developing skilled technicians, and how legislators on Capitol Hill need to assist with new training tax credits.“With three families owning Holt, we have a unique set of management issues,” said Monroe about the 90-year-old, fourth generation-managed company.“Our biggest issue today is finding qualified technicians, no question about it. This is one area where our state and federal legislators can help us,” he said in the video.Kevin Hancock, part of the seventh generation managing the 175-year-old forestry products company based in Casco, Maine, details how the company's focus on empowering employees has led to it being named Maine's best place to work for ten years running. Hancock has 730 employees in retail, forest services, and mills throughout Maine and New Hampshire.“Any company is only as good as the sum of its people,” said Hancock.“We work very hard to empower our employees, and to make sure their work is meaningful,” he said.“As a result, we don't have a lot of workforce issues. We focus on the employee experience, and it's paid off.”The videos are part of series presented by Family Enterprise USA to help generationally-owned family businesses face several challenges in the 21st century, including unfair taxation, workplace issues, and over regulation, according to Soldano.“Family businesses are grappling with many workplace issues as the labor force tightens and new family leaders begin to emerge,” said Soldano about the two new videos.“If you are a family business owner or leader, I encourage you to watch these videos,” she said.“Both Holt and Hancock Lumber offer valuable lessons that can help their businesses, and they help us focus on issues we can take to Capitol Hill to present to our new Congressional Family Business Caucus members.”To watch the full video, and others, go to:If you have a family business and a story to tell about your success and/or challenges, go to to submit them to us on the Contact page.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bi-partisan 501.c3 organization.Media Inquiries:Bob Chew...310-383-0528

