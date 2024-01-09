Indian Team Has Been Working Tirelessly To Fine-Tune Every Aspect Of Our Game, Says Uday Saharan Ahead Of U19 WC

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Jan 9 (IANS) With the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 just ten days away from starting, India skipper Uday Saharan stated that the team has been working tirelessly to fine-tune every aspect of their game.

India, the defending champions, are slated to play warm-up games against Australia and Sri Lanka before the 15th edition of the Men's U19 World Cup begins. They are currently in South Africa for an U19 tri-series, where they are slated to play the final on January 10.

“Our preparation has been intense, and the team has been working tirelessly to fine-tune every aspect of our game. We understand the challenges that come with representing our country at this level, but the excitement within the squad is palpable.”

“The prospect of competing against the best U19 teams from around the world is both thrilling and motivating. We have a great blend of talent, determination, and team spirit, and we are looking forward to embracing the competition and giving our best on the field,” said Saharan in an ICC release.

India will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on January 20 in a repeat of the 2020 final, which the latter won. More recently, Bangladesh had defeated India in the U19 Men's Asia Cup semi-finals in the UAE and went on to win the trophy.

“We are very excited. Most players at this age level get one opportunity to participate in a U19 World Cup and we want to make this event a memorable one. We don't have to look far for inspiration.”

“We became Asian champions only last month and four years ago our predecessors won the World Cup. We will go there to win the World Cup. Bangladesh has done that before and there is no reason why we can't carry the momentum from the Asia Cup to South Africa,” said Bangladesh captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby.

Each team will play two warm-up fixtures before the main event commences on January 19, where hosts' South Africa, the 2014 U19 World Cup winners, take on 2016 edition champions West Indies at Potchefstroom.

“The team and I cannot wait for the World Cup to start. The opportunity to play in such an esteemed tournament is a real honour and we are really excited to represent our country. With it being a home World Cup, it really is a once in a lifetime experience and we cannot wait to do the Mzansi nation proud,” said South Africa captain David Teeger.

Two further rivals lock horns on January 20, as England, who came runners-up to India in 2022 Men's U19 World Cup, take on Scotland in Potchefstroom while Pakistan and Afghanistan meet in East London.

“This is the first U19 World Cup for all the players, and we want to show how exciting we are as a team. We want to showcase our skills and impose ourselves on each and every game, with an overall aim to go on and to win the tournament,” said England captain Ben McKinney.

"We are absolutely buzzing...It's a huge honour to be representing Scotland. It'll really sink in when we take to the pitch in the first game. Even to be playing in the qualifiers last summer was special, but this is just the next level up. That first England game is the big one. The rivalry, and it being the first game of the tournament. I think we'll all be buzzing for it,” added Scotland captain Owen Gould.

Afghanistan captain Naseer Khan Maroof Khil, said,“Including me, all the boys are very enthusiastic and committed. No doubt, it is an outstanding learning platform to show our talent and skills to the world. As we got to the semi-finals last time, the boys are eager to get to the final this time and win the trophy for the country.”

Warm-up fixtures

January 13, Saturday

USA v Namibia, Tuks Oval, Pretoria

India v Australia, TUT Oval, Pretoria

South Africa v Pakistan, St Stithians, Johannesburg

Nepal v Scotland, Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg

January 14, Sunday

Ireland v Zimbabwe, Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, TUT Oval, Pretoria

England v Afghanistan, St Stithians, Johannesburg

New Zealand v West Indies, Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg

January 16, Tuesday

Namibia v Ireland, Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Zimbabwe v USA, TUT Oval, Pretoria

West Indies v Nepal, St Stithians, Johannesburg

South Africa v Afghanistan, Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg

January 17, Wednesday

Sri Lanka v India, Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Australia v Bangladesh, TUT Oval, Pretoria

Scotland v New Zealand, St Stithians, Johannesburg

Pakistan v England, Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg

