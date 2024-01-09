BHG Financial Makes Built In's Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work List

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Today, BHG Financial has been given an honored place on Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Acknowledging remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S., Best Places to Work is Built In's awards program that recognizes companies offering the best compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs among their peers. The annual awards program evaluates companies of all sizes in the tech sector, from startups to those well-established.





"One of our main goals at BHG Financial is to create a better experience-not just for our customers, but also a better experience for each of our employees," says Al Crawford, CEO and Co-Founder of BHG Financial. "We are proud of the environment we have created, where our team works together daily to achieve amazing results and where they feel appreciated-we couldn't do it without our people."

The winners of this award are based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation and benefits. The program weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, DEI programs, and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

ABOUT BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing innovative financial solutions to professionals, small business owners, and consumers via their lending division, BHG Money. Since 2001, BHG has provided $16 billion in loan solutions, helping clients achieve greater financial flexibility in their businesses and personal lives. With streamlined, affordable financing that offers a concierge, full-service approach to lending, and some of the most accommodating terms on the market, BHG Financial supports clients in any phase of their financial journey.

BHG also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via the BHG Financial Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

