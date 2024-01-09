International Construction Expert, David Wills, Joins Centra Companies As New President

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) David Wills will lead the construction, land, and sales teams as Centra plans for expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Centra Companies , a leading Minnesota-based property redevelopment organization, is proud to announce the appointment of David Wills as its new President. An international construction expert with over 36 years of experience, David is set to guide Centra into an era of unprecedented growth and innovation.

David Wills steps into his new role with a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in the construction industry. His expertise spans managing diverse projects worldwide, from small remodels to massive 1,500,000 sq. ft. structures. He holds a Bachelor's in Construction Management and a Master's of Science in Technology Management from Brigham Young University. His career is highlighted by transformative leadership roles, where he notably increased profit margins, team size, and operational efficiency in various construction and development firms.

As Centra Companies embarks on a strategic expansion plan, David's appointment signals a new chapter in the company's history. "We are at a pivotal point in our journey," said Dale Wills , founder of Centra Companies. "David's deep industry connections and forward-thinking approach are exactly what we need to drive our expansion and embrace the evolving construction landscape."

Under David Wills' leadership, Centra Companies aims to leverage cutting-edge construction practices, sustainable development, and innovative land management strategies. His immediate impact includes streamlining operations and aligning processes, setting the stage for Centra's vision of building vibrant communities across new markets.

Reflecting on his new role, David Wills shared, "The construction industry is undergoing rapid evolution, and Centra is uniquely positioned to lead this change. I am thrilled to steer such a dynamic team and look forward to taking Centra to new heights, building not just structures, but sustainable and thriving communities."

David Wills' appointment follows the departure of former president David Allen, who leaves to helm a private financial firm but will continue his association with Centra as a CFO consultant.

About Centra Companies:

Founded in 2011, Centra Companies specializes in building vibrant communities through thoughtful design, construction, and development. With over $500,000,000 in new construction residential properties, Centra is dedicated to creating value and quality living spaces, fostering growth and development across Minnesota.

