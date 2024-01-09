Subscription Concerts Underway At State Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After a long break, subscription concerts have started in the
State Philharmonic Hall.
Supported by the Culture Ministry, the subscription concerts are
held every Saturday at 14:00 in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.
During December, the Azerbaijan State Piano Trio "Dance Genre in
Music" and Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra delighted the audience
with their performances.
Moreover, music lovers enjoyed a concert of young talents
dedicated to the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New
Year in the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music.
The concert program included works by Azerbaijani and foreign
composers.
Subscription concerts in January started with a concert by the
Azerbaijan State Piano Trio dedicated to the music of the 20th
century. On January 13, young talents will perform works by
Azerbaijani and foreign composers.
The last subscription concert of January will take place on the
27th.
The choir of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, named
after Fikrat Amirov, will perform retro music from Azerbaijani
films.
Those who want to attend concerts can purchase tickets at the
box office in Baku and on the website iticket .
A subscription ticket purchased once is valid for concerts for
one month.
