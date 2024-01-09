Smart Water Infrastructure Developed In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency is building external
water supply systems and central reservoirs in Fuzuli, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.
The agency said that the implementation of projects to create
drinking and wastewater supply systems in the liberated territories
is intensively continuing under the instructions of President Ilham
Aliyev. At present, the first stage of the project on the creation
of drinking water supply, sewage, and rainwater systems in Fizuli
is being implemented.
The project is designed to meet the needs of 50 thousand people
in Fuzuli city taking into account the perspective of development
until 2040.
To provide Fuzuli city with stable drinking water, central water
reservoirs with a total capacity of 20 thousand cubic metres are
being constructed in Zargar village of Fuzuli district.
Construction of a 10.7 km long main water pipeline to supply water
from the source to the city has been completed.
Under the project, 103 km of drinking water, 87 km of
wastewater, and 100 km of rainwater networks will be constructed in
Fuzuli. A treatment plant with a capacity of 15,000 m3 per day will
be built to treat wastewater. The new infrastructure created in
Fuzuli city will be managed based on the "smart water" system.
