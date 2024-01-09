Association: Azerbaijani Manufacturers Of Construction Materials To Prioritise Green Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Construction materials manufacturers will give priority to green and clean technologies in the production process in connection with the declaration of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, this was said by the General Secretary of the Construction Materials Manufacturers Association (CMMA) Shahana Sari.

According to her, the members of the association will pay attention to ecologically oriented construction this year, especially in the construction works carried out in the liberated territories.

"Also, it is aimed at using international practices, including the production of ecologically sound building materials and the integration of renewable energy into this process."

Shahana Sarı said that market research is currently being conducted regarding the export of construction materials produced in Azerbaijan.

"Our main target is Kazakhstan. So, it may be possible to export construction products to this country at a low cost. We can be represented in Kazakhstan with the brand Made in Azerbaijan."

He also noted that this year it is planned to expand partnerships and cooperation with leading construction companies and manufacturers of construction materials covering Turkey, Central Asia, Russia, and the Middle East.

It should be noted that the CMMA was established in 2017.