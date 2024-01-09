Association: Azerbaijani Manufacturers Of Construction Materials To Prioritise Green Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Construction materials manufacturers will give priority to green
and clean technologies in the production process in connection with
the declaration of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in
Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, this was said by the
General Secretary of the Construction Materials Manufacturers
Association (CMMA) Shahana Sari.
According to her, the members of the association will pay
attention to ecologically oriented construction this year,
especially in the construction works carried out in the liberated
territories.
"Also, it is aimed at using international practices, including
the production of ecologically sound building materials and the
integration of renewable energy into this process."
Shahana Sarı said that market research is currently being
conducted regarding the export of construction materials produced
in Azerbaijan.
"Our main target is Kazakhstan. So, it may be possible to export
construction products to this country at a low cost. We can be
represented in Kazakhstan with the brand Made in Azerbaijan."
He also noted that this year it is planned to expand
partnerships and cooperation with leading construction companies
and manufacturers of construction materials covering Turkey,
Central Asia, Russia, and the Middle East.
It should be noted that the CMMA was established in 2017.
