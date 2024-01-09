Power Engineers Come Under Russian Shelling Twice In Kharkiv Region Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian forces fired twice at a team of power engineers as they were restoring electricity supply in the Lyptsi community.

This was reported by Kharkivoblenergo on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, during the inspection of a high-voltage line damaged after a nighttime shelling in the village of Slobozhanske of the Lyptsi community, an explosion occurred - a guided aerial bomb exploded 200 meters from where the electricians were located. This is the second such incident throughout the day," the post says.

According to Roman Hanhan, a leading engineer at the Lyptsi power distribution company, the same team came under fire in the village of Vesele on January 8.

"Electricians went to restore power supply following the strike as shells started exploding around them. The weather is now such that it is extremely difficult to leave the danger zone quickly - the road is covered with ice. Fortunately, none of our employees were injured in these two incidents, but our networks suffered damage," said Hanhan.

He emphasized that the power engineers now perform their duties in extreme conditions.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces intensified shelling of the north of Kharkiv region, including the liberated village of Lyptsi, 20 km from Kharkiv. Over the course of three days, the aggressor country launched more than 10 missile strikes.

Photo: Kharkivoblenergo