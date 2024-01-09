Death Toll In Dec 29 Missile Strike On Kyiv Rises 33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv city on December 29 has risen to 33.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the dismantling of the destroyed building structures at a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district, remains of another victim were found. The information was confirmed by the National Police," the post says.

Thus, 33 people were killed in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv city on December 29.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on December 29, 2023. In total, the enemy used nearly 160 air assault weapons.

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

More than 30 enemy targets were destroyed over Kyiv.

As a result of the attack, warehouses in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district were destroyed. On January 3, rescue operations were completed.