Training Of F-16 Maintenance Personnel Continues Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The training of Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and maintenance personnel for F-16 fighter jets continues.

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Pavliuk reminded that in late December, the first group of pilots completed basic training as part of the international Air Force Coalition. Such training, including language training, for experienced pilots has been ongoing since August 2023. After that, the pilots headed to Denmark to train to fly F-16 fighter jets.

According to him, other groups of pilots are currently continuing their language and basic flight training in the UK.

Simultaneously, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian partners, training of flight personnel, engineers and aircraft maintenance technicians continues.

"We are addressing any issues regarding the readiness of our specialists and infrastructure to work with F-16 multipurpose aircraft as a matter of priority," the lieutenant general said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, Pavliuk said that work on the integration of the F-16 multipurpose aircraft into the overall system of Ukraine's Defense Forces is underway both in Ukraine and abroad.

Photo is illustrative