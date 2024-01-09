Tajikistan's Communication Service Urges Dev't Of Mobile Connectivity Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. Mobile
operators in Tajikistan should prioritize improving the coverage of
mobile communication waves throughout the country and advancing
mobile services in 2024, Beg Sabur, the Head of the Communication
Service under the Government of Tajikistan, said, Trend reports.
According to the Communication Service, this statement was made
during a meeting of responsible individuals in the
telecommunications field and representatives of mobile operators in
Tajikistan.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the matters
concerning the modernization of base stations and the provision of
mobile communication services. According to Sabur, the demand for
mobile communication, especially internet services, is increasing
day by day among the population and across various sectors.
Additionally, during the meeting, the inclusion of base stations
and their components in the GSM/UMS/LTE/5G standards from China in
collaboration with the Huawei Technologies Tajikistan Company was
discussed.
The participants also analyzed and considered the establishment
of a domestic laboratory for manufacturing communication equipment,
particularly communication base stations. It was highlighted that
the primary goal of establishing such an enterprise is to reduce
the country's telecommunications market dependence on foreign
technologies.
