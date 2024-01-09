Tajikistan's Communication Service Urges Dev't Of Mobile Connectivity Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. Mobile operators in Tajikistan should prioritize improving the coverage of mobile communication waves throughout the country and advancing mobile services in 2024, Beg Sabur, the Head of the Communication Service under the Government of Tajikistan, said, Trend reports.

According to the Communication Service, this statement was made during a meeting of responsible individuals in the telecommunications field and representatives of mobile operators in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the matters concerning the modernization of base stations and the provision of mobile communication services. According to Sabur, the demand for mobile communication, especially internet services, is increasing day by day among the population and across various sectors.

Additionally, during the meeting, the inclusion of base stations and their components in the GSM/UMS/LTE/5G standards from China in collaboration with the Huawei Technologies Tajikistan Company was discussed.

The participants also analyzed and considered the establishment of a domestic laboratory for manufacturing communication equipment, particularly communication base stations. It was highlighted that the primary goal of establishing such an enterprise is to reduce the country's telecommunications market dependence on foreign technologies.