No Hope For Iran's Nuclear Deal Before US Presidential Election - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Iran's nuclear talks with the US are unlikely to resume before the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, said Hadi Khosroshahin, an Iranian analyst on international affairs, Trend reports.

Khosroshahin stated that the current situation is not conducive for new negotiations, as both sides have many disagreements on various issues.

The analyst added that the only way to make progress on the nuclear issue is to have secret and confidential dialogues between the security officials of both countries, as it happened in May last year without the media's knowledge.

He added that such dialogues could lead to a new informal deal that would prevent the US from imposing new sanctions on Iran and Iran from violating the limits set by the JCPOA. He said that this would help to maintain a low level of tension for the time being.

Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also targeted by the sanctions.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

