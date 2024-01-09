No Hope For Iran's Nuclear Deal Before US Presidential Election - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Iran's nuclear
talks with the US are unlikely to resume before the US presidential
election on November 5, 2024, said Hadi Khosroshahin, an Iranian
analyst on international affairs, Trend reports.
Khosroshahin stated that the current situation is not conducive
for new negotiations, as both sides have many disagreements on
various issues.
The analyst added that the only way to make progress on the
nuclear issue is to have secret and confidential dialogues between
the security officials of both countries, as it happened in May
last year without the media's knowledge.
He added that such dialogues could lead to a new informal deal
that would prevent the US from imposing new sanctions on Iran and
Iran from violating the limits set by the JCPOA. He said that this
would help to maintain a low level of tension for the time
being.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets
abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also
targeted by the sanctions.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
---
