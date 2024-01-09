Turkmenistan, Türkiye Testify Their All-Out Cooperation Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 9. Turkmenistan
and Türkiye have affirmed their commitment to continue the planned
course of comprehensive cooperation development, Trend reports.
This pledge was conveyed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign
Affairs Rashid Meredov, and the recently appointed Ambassador of
Turkey to Ashgabat, Ahmet Demirok, who handed copies of his
credentials.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide variety of
bilateral cooperation topics, including political, diplomatic,
trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian concerns.
They also indicated shared interest in expanding
inter-parliamentary collaboration and interacting with
international organizations such as the United Nations, the
Organization of Islamic Collaboration, and others.
Special emphasis was placed on the importance of continuing to
organize high-level visits and relationships.
In this context, the importance of the practical implementation
of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held on October 25-26, 2023, to
Türkiye, was noted.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkey and
Turkmenistan is gaining new prospects in various fields, including
economy, trade, culture, and energy.
Both countries are striving to strengthen mutually beneficial
relations by supporting joint infrastructure projects, expanding
trade flows, and cooperating in the energy sector, which
contributes to sustainable development and strengthens regional
stability.
