Turkmenistan, Türkiye Testify Their All-Out Cooperation Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 9. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have affirmed their commitment to continue the planned course of comprehensive cooperation development, Trend reports.

This pledge was conveyed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and the recently appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Ashgabat, Ahmet Demirok, who handed copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide variety of bilateral cooperation topics, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian concerns.

They also indicated shared interest in expanding inter-parliamentary collaboration and interacting with international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Collaboration, and others.

Special emphasis was placed on the importance of continuing to organize high-level visits and relationships.

In this context, the importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held on October 25-26, 2023, to Türkiye, was noted.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkey and Turkmenistan is gaining new prospects in various fields, including economy, trade, culture, and energy.

Both countries are striving to strengthen mutually beneficial relations by supporting joint infrastructure projects, expanding trade flows, and cooperating in the energy sector, which contributes to sustainable development and strengthens regional stability.

