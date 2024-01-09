Macron announces Gabriel Attal as new prime minister

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron announced Gabriel Attal as the new premier, replacing Elisabeth Borne who resigned a day earlier.



At 34 years old, Gabriel Attal becomes the youngest-ever prime minister in France.



The decision was made as part of a government reshuffle, and President Macron is expected to release an official statement from the Elysee presidential office later on Tuesday.



Attal is now tasked with forming a new government as France undergoes changes in key leadership positions.



"Dear Gabriel Attal, I know I can count on your energy and your commitment," Macron said in a post social media platform X.



President Emmanuel Macron expressed his expectations for Gabriel Attal, the newly appointed prime minister, stating that he anticipates Attal to "surpass himself" and exhibit "audacity." Macron drew parallels to his own trajectory when he became France's youngest-ever president in 2017, emphasizing the need for bold and forward-thinking leadership.



The appointment of a new prime minister is seen as Mr. Macron's effort to inject fresh momentum into his leadership in anticipation of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.



In July of last year, Mr. Attal assumed the role of Education Minister and is widely regarded as a protege of the president, earning the moniker "Mini-Macron" from local media.



