Cost of shipping goods through Red Sea experience 250 percent increase

(MENAFN) The cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea has witnessed a significant surge following the series of attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen's Houthi rebels since late November. Industry analysts warn that the ongoing disruption in this crucial waterway could have global repercussions, potentially leading to higher inflation.



As reported by the Drewry World Container Index, which monitors container freight rates on major routes connecting the US, Europe, and Asia, charges for transporting a 40-foot container from China to Europe through the Red Sea have skyrocketed to approximately $4,000. This marks a staggering 248 percent increase from $1,148 recorded on November 21, the week when the attacks commenced, and a notable 140 percent rise from $1,667 on December 23, according to data from London-based Drewry.



In response to the heightened security risks, some of the world's largest shipping companies, including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Cosco Shipping, HMM, Evergreen Line, and oil and gas tanker operators, have been compelled to suspend Red Sea routes and redirect their vessels. The alternative route for East-West trade involves circumnavigating the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, resulting in increased travel time between Europe and Asia.



"This strategic shift not only increases sailing times by 10-14 days but also adds additional fuel costs," Rahul Sharan, the senior manager for bulk research at Drewry, shared insights with a UAE-based news agency regarding the current situation in maritime trade.



