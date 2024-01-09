DOCOMO PACIFIC Deploys New 10G FTTP Service With Harmonic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harmonic's Market-Leading Virtualized Broadband Platform Quickly Brings Fiber Internet Connectivity to Residents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that DOCOMO PACIFIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO and the

regional leader in innovation, telecommunications and entertainment in the Marianas has selected Harmonic's fiber access solutions to deliver 10G broadband services. Coupling Harmonic's industry-leading cOSTM virtualized broadband core with its Wharf switch and Fin optical line terminals (OLTs), DOCOMO PACIFIC is quickly bringing high-speed, reliable fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) internet to more than 10,000 residents across Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

"Rolling out FTTP allows us to address electrical power volatility and grounding challenges, reduce operating costs and ensure a reliable, always-on ultra high-speed broadband service for subscribers," said

Mike Smith, executive vice president of network operations

at DOCOMO PACIFIC. "Harmonic's virtualized broadband platform put us on a fast track to 10G fiber. In less than five weeks, Harmonic successfully designed, architected, delivered and deployed a fiber-to-the-home solution, which is unprecedented in the broadband world."

Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software and Wharf hardened switch enable DOCOMO PACIFIC to reach underserved and rural communities in addition to densely populated residential and business districts. Adopting Harmonic's FTTP solutions minimizes new construction, permitting and building constraints, and reduces the service provider's costs by simplifying the deployment of OLT shelves in outdoor cabinets and remote OLT devices in outdoor nodes.



Harmonic's cOS Central provides

real-time insights into network health and AI-based, actionable recommendations to proactively ensure reliable, always-on broadband service and reduce truck rolls.

"Broadband connectivity is central to our modern-day livelihood for work, school, health and well-being," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband business operations at Harmonic. "Embracing Harmonic's market-leading broadband portfolio for FTTP delivery provides DOCOMO PACIFIC with wider availability of high-speed fiber internet, greater resiliency and facilitates lower costs

for their subscribers."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS virtualized core powers next-gen broadband services to more than 23 million homes for over 100 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

