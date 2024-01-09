Iranian security forces apprehend, neutralize key member of terrorist groups

(MENAFN) In a decisive move, Iranian security forces successfully apprehended and neutralized a key member of terrorist groups in a targeted operation carried out in the southeastern city of Bampur.



The operation involved a confrontation with the armed terrorist element, ultimately leading to his elimination. The individual in question was identified as Mullah Akram Naroi, a significant figure directly implicated in the recent terrorist attack on the Rask police headquarters.



The terrorist assault on the police outpost in southeast Iran resulted in a tragic loss, claiming the lives of 11 police officers and causing injuries to at least six others.



The successful operation to eliminate Mullah Akram Naroi represents a crucial step in dismantling the network responsible for such heinous acts.



Situated in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran, Bampur holds strategic importance, serving as both the capital of the county and the district.



The region has been a focal point in the fight against terrorism, and this operation underscores the commitment of Iranian security forces to maintaining peace and security in the face of threats posed by terrorist elements.

