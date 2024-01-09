KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 15 Cents To USD 79.95 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to USD 79.95 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 79.80 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both fell by USD 2.64 and USD 3.04 respectively, settling each at USD 76.12 pb and USD 70.77 pb. (end)

