Corrected Rpt

Kuwait wins medals at Doha int'l Arabian horse, beauty show 2024



DOHA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti stables won two gold medals and one silver at the third Doha International Arabian horse and horses' beauty show 2024.

The MHS SORA from Al-Khashab stable won the gold medals for the foal one-year-old category, while a horse from Al-Bashir stable won the gold medal for the stud category. The Shurai'an and Al-Rasman stable's horse came in second and silver medal for the foal category age two to three.

Speaking to KUNA, head of Al-Shurai'an and Rasman stable Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Shurai'an indicated that Kuwaiti participants excelled in this year's competition, which concluded yesterday.

The Kuwaiti official affirmed that the Doha international Arabian horse, and horses' beauty show was an important event to maintain the tradition of horse breeding, indicating that Kuwaitis were amongst the top of horse breeders in the world.

The third Doha international Arabian horse and beauty show 2024 began last Friday with the participation of stables from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, and host Qatar. (end)

