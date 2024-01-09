Gaza Death Toll Reaches 23,210 Since Start Of Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Some 23,210 Palestinians have been killed and 59,167 others were wounded since Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip started on October 7, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 126 Palestinians were killed and 241 others were wounded in "massacres" committed by Israeli forces, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qadra told the press.

Israeli forces have bombarded the Gaza Strip since October, leaving behind a staggering death toll while plunging the Middle East into its worst wave of violence in decades. (end)

wab











MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107699918