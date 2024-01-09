Lebanon Ready For Talks For Restoring Stability -- PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The prime minister of the caretaker government, Najib Mikati, affirmed on Tuesday that the Lebanese government is ready to engage in negotiations to establish long-term stability in southern Lebanon and along the borders with occupied Palestine.

"We have always advocated stability and we have called for a permanent peaceful solution however we have received warnings from international envoys that a war might be waged on Lebanon," said Mikati during a meeting with the UN undersecretary for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, according to a statement released by the premier press bureau.

"I have repeated the same stance to the delegates; that is do you support the notion of annihilation? and are the events in Gaza acceptable?" Mikati said.

The Lebanese prime minister called on the international community to stop the Israeli occupation aggression, renewing Lebanon's adherence to the international resolutions namely Resolution 1701.

The press release quoted the UN official as urging parties of the conflict to resort to calm, back the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon and main its close coordination with the international peacekeepers.

Earlier today, Lacroix met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib who emphasized that the Lebanese Army plays a major role for maintaiing security and stability in southern Lebanon.

He noted that the Israeli forces have targeted the Lebanese troops 34 times since start of the war on Gaza, warning such action might jeopardize efforts to maintain security and peace. (end)

