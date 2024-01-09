Iran produces more than 33.86m car tires in 9 months

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), Iranian tire manufacturers demonstrated a one percent increase in the production of car tires, according to data from the Industry Ministry. The total number of car tires produced during this period reached 33,868,349, weighing over 216,815 tons, reflecting a one percent decline in weight compared to the same period in the previous year.



Breaking down the production figures, it was reported that 15.779 million passenger car tires were manufactured during this timeframe, marking a three percent decrease year on year. However, the production of tires for agricultural vehicles remained unchanged at 361,508. Notably, the production of tires for road-building and industrial vehicles experienced a significant 48 percent increase, reaching 41,501 units.



In addition to car tires, the tire industry in Iran also produced 5,805,122 bicycle and motorcycle tires during the first nine months of the current year. This figure represented a five percent decline compared to the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, the production of tubes saw a notable 13 percent increase, totaling 10,227,898 during the same period.



Iran's tire industry, with a history spanning 60 years, boasts the presence of 11 active tire manufacturing companies across the country. These companies produce a wide range of tires, catering to various vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agricultural machinery. Additionally, they manufacture tires for bicycles and motorcycles, along with other types of tubes.

