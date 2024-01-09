Iran sees increase in value of agricultural, foodstuff exports

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), Iran has experienced a noteworthy increase in the value of its agricultural and foodstuff exports, as reported by Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesperson of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade.



During this period, Iranian producers successfully exported over 6.0 million tons of agricultural and food products, amounting to a total value of more than USD4.3 billion. This represents a substantial 22 percent increase in export value and a 7.2 percent rise in terms of weight. The breakdown of these exports reveals that 4.36 million tons, valued at USD2.562 billion, consisted of crops, vegetables, and horticulture products, while the remaining portion included fishery, livestock, and dairy products.



Iran's reach in agro-food exports extended to over 130 countries globally, with Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey emerging as the top importers of Iranian products during this period. Other significant importers included China, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Germany, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Spain, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Syria.



In a broader context, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that Iran exported 101.904 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD36.43 billion throughout the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year. These positive trends indicate the resilience and competitiveness of Iran's agricultural and food industry on the global stage.

