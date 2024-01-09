Blazesoft Clinches Three New European Partners Via Relax Gaming's Silver-Bullet Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The North American social gaming company has agreed deals with Print Studios, Max Win Gaming, and 4ThePlayer to bring Blazesoft's player base a fresh collection of games, powered by Relax Silver-Bullet program.

Blazesoft , the company behind Fortune Coins Casino , Zula Casino , and more recently Sportzino , acquired three new partners to bring a fresh line of casino-style games to its free-to-play platforms, powered by Relax Gaming's Silver-Bullet program.



Under the terms of the deal, all Blazesoft brands will have access to slot and other casino-style genre games from Print Studios, Max Win Gaming, and 4ThePlayer:

With a global market of over 85M active online slot players, Max Win Gaming produces games with authentic slot culture by a team of dedicated professionals, all of which are experts in the online slot industry.



Founded in 2020, Print Studio is a boutique casino game studio, specifically tailored to users in search of deeper gameplay. All games are built in-house by an international team of professionals with year's worth of experience in the game development industry.

Founded in 2018 by two luminaries of the gaming sector, 4ThePlayer is an up-and-coming innovator of mobile-first gambling games. The European provider's mission is to create the most exciting games for players, using only the best math profiles with big win potential and engaging game mechanics

Blazesoft is a leading provider of social gaming solutions in the U.S. and Canada, dedicated to providing a superior free-to-play gaming experience. Blazesoft's brand's Fortune Coins Casino and Zula Casino have already acquired over 4 million registered users. Based on this success, Blazesoft recently released its one-of-a-kind sports venture, Sportzino, featuring a blend of social sports predictions and casino-style gaming.

In addition to the recent partnerships with Max Win Gaming, Print Studios, and 4ThePlayer, Blazesoft has forged deals with several other notable gaming providers, including Pragmatic Play, Slotmill, Fantasma Games, Booming Games, and more.

said about the new collaboration: "We are excited at the impact that the partnerships via Relax's Silver Bullet program will have on the growth of all Blazesoft brands.

This strategic partnership with Relax Gaming will help boost our game selection even more and strengthen Blazesoft's position as the fastest-growing multi-brand operator in the North American social gaming industry."

Shelley Hannah, Chief Product Officer at Relax Gaming, commented : "We are delighted to be able to see new partnerships develop via our Silver Bullet program, and this was exactly what we had hoped for when we first conceived the idea. Bringing such forward-thinking brands such as Print Studios, Max Win Gaming, and 4ThePlayer to Blazesoft is sure to create an incredibly varied portfolio of content for players to enjoy."

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins and ZulaCasino, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft .

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos, its rapid and sustained expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.

Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 700+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from more than 70 partner studios, is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners.

Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN), the Netherlands Gaming Authority and the Hellenic Gaming Commission. In addition to licensed operations, Relax Gaming fully supports regulated markets such as the Netherlands, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia. For more information, please visit relax-gaming .

