An overview of the global market for online lottery is provided, including different segments such as online draw-based lottery games, online sports lotteries, online instant lottery games, and other types. The report indicates that the online lottery market is poised for incredible growth, with growth outlook percentages provided for the years 2019 through 2025.

Online Draw-Based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Online Lottery Market, particularly due to the lockdown measures that restricted physical activities. This report discusses the effects of the pandemic lockdown on the market, highlighting the challenges and opportunities it brought. Specifically, the Massachusetts Lottery faced risks of becoming obsolete amid the pandemic as traditional lottery sales were affected. The competitive scenario within the Online Lottery Market is explored, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The rising significance of online lottery in the US is discussed, along with the drivers helping the market gain solid ground and the key concerns and challenges it faces. Adverse public opinion about gambling is identified as a significant issue affecting lottery industry prospects.

The report also analyzes the market by platform type, distinguishing between desktop-based and mobile platforms. Regionally, Europe enjoys a frontline position in the global online lottery market, with a breakdown of revenues provided for developed and developing regions. Geographic regions are ranked by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period 2020-2027.

The rise of online lottery in the US during the pandemic is highlighted, along with specific examples, such as the surge in sales of Michigan iLottery products and the potential ban on online lottery in Florida. The report also offers a perspective on the Indian lottery market within the broader context of the global gambling industry.

A detailed introduction to the gambling industry, including global numbers of gamblers and the online gambling market in the EU, is provided. Lottery is recognized as a key segment of the gambling industry, with an explanation of the basics of online lotteries, types of online lottery games, and their advantages and disadvantages.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: