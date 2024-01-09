Mobileworxs Unveils DT50H & P8100H: Premium Devices For Community Healthcare Heroes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MobileWorxs, is thrilled to unveil its latest breakthroughs in community healthcare technology-Android-based, antimicrobial DT50H handheld and P8100H tablet.

WORCESTER, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MobileWorxs , a provider specialising in tablets, handheld devices, and solutions, is pleased to introduce its latest advancements in community healthcare technology -the Android-based, antimicrobial DT50H handheld and P8100H tablet.

Recognising the vital role of dedicated professionals in community healthcare who face daily challenges to serve their communities, MobileWorxs acknowledges the significant contribution of individuals caring for vulnerable members of society. Community healthcare workers, comprising doctors, nurses, and caregivers, often operate with limited resources when away from healthcare facilities.

In response to these challenges, MobileWorxs is committed to empowering community healthcare workers with cutting-edge tools designed to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness. The enterprise DT50H handheld and P8100H tablet represent a notable stride forward in Android-based solutions, providing healthcare professionals with the technology they need to deliver exceptional care, even in challenging environments.

What distinguishes the UROVO Android solutions, DT50H, and P8100H, is the integration of antimicrobial material in their composition, contributing to the longevity of the devices. This unique material inhibits bacterial growth and is resistant to cleaning chemicals. Specifically, the drop-tested DT50H comes equipped with features such as Android 11, an advanced Octa-core architecture, seamless Wi-Fi roaming, and wide LTE frequency coverage. The ultra-sensitive 5.7” screen supports glove-touch and wet-touch, ensuring an excellent user experience for community healthcare workers who frequently wear gloves and use water-based solutions.

Examining the functionality of the P8100H tablet, the 10.1" ultra-high-definition screen provides a large display area for comprehensive information at a glance. It features a market-leading scan engine for quick and accurate decoding of 1D/2D barcodes. The dual speakers with BOX deliver enhanced stereo sound, ensuring clarity even in noisy environments. With a replaceable large capacity battery and QC charging support, the P8100H tablet is designed for prolonged usage, essential for healthcare workers who often endure long 12-hour shifts, working around the clock.

Both devices have been meticulously designed with healthcare workers in mind, not only in terms of functionality but also with the flexibility for full customisation using your chosen software.

Merrick Edwards, Business Development Director at MobileWorxs, shared insights on the company's latest healthcare solutions, emphasising the pressing challenges within the healthcare sector. Edwards remarked, "The healthcare industry is grappling with unprecedented challenges, pushing its dedicated workforce to their limits. Community healthcare workers, in particular, face additional complexities due to environmental challenges and resource constraints. By incorporating advanced solutions like the DT50H and P8100H into their workflows, these professionals can significantly streamline and organise their tasks efficiently. Our high-performance healthcare devices are specifically designed for enterprise applications, and we believe they will serve as a valuable asset for doctors, nurses, and caregivers alike."

UROVO Sales Director for the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, Tim Thompson, provided a comment about the new healthcare solutions from UROVO,“UROVO healthcare products have been designed to meet the JISZ2801 medical standard. These devices are manufactured to withstand regular disinfecting on the surface of the device so they can prevent the spread of bacteria and infection. It's our intention as a manufacturer to provide a value for money hardware solution for our partners and customers.

We are confident that our products can contribute to improving the medical landscape by providing reliable and versatile equipment that can be used by doctors and nurses within the healthcare community. Our esteemed UK partner, MobileWorxs, is at the forefront of championing these devices within the healthcare market, boasting an exceptional support network and an outstanding team working diligently behind the scenes.”

MobileWorxs, based in the UK, is a leading solution provider of enterprise-grade Android and Windows rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions in the UK and EMEA, helping customers improve the productivity, quality, and responsiveness of their operations.

MobileWorxs' robust mobile solutions include the provision, staging, deployment, management, and support of rugged tablets, mobile computers, and accessories across the retail, T&L, manufacturing, government, and health sectors.

