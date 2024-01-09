Aluminium Nitride Market Is Projected To Experience Growth At A CAGR Of 2.93% From 2023-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Aluminium Nitride Market size is valued at USD 0.155 billion in 2022 and is expected to react to USD 0.195 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of about 2.93% for the forecast period 2023-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Aluminium Nitride Market, including the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed analysis of market dynamics.The Aluminium Nitride Market is forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.93% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Segmentation:
By Type. Aluminum Alloys. Titanium Alloys. Steel Alloys. Super Alloys. Composites. Others
By Aircraft Type. Commercial Aircraft. Business & General Aviation. Military Aircraft. Helicopters. Others

Market Scope
Aluminum nitride (AlN) is a synthetic, non-toxic ceramic material with a hexagonal lattice structure, primarily used in electronic devices. Various methods, including direct nitridation, carbothermal reduction, and nitridation, are employed to synthesize AlN. The rising demand for AlN is attributed to its unique combination of properties, such as electrical resistance and excellent thermal conductivity. This allows electronic components to maintain lower operating temperatures while providing electrical insulation. The automobile industry is increasingly using aluminum nitride in power modules due to its ability to withstand high temperatures and effectively regulate heat, further boosting the demand for AlN.Market Dynamics and Impact of COVID-19This report comprehensively explores the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Aluminium Nitride Market, detailing market dynamics and estimations. The pandemic has led to increased health consciousness among consumers, emphasizing the importance of materials that can withstand high temperatures and regulate heat effectively, thereby driving the demand for aluminum nitride.Market AnalysisThe primary driver of the Aluminium Nitride Market is the outstanding thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride. Major factors contributing to the market's growth include the increased demand for aluminum nitride powder for electric vehicles and the 9 times higher thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride compared to alumina. Aluminum nitride is extensively used as a filler for power electronics and semiconductor packaging, driving overall market growth. The expansion of aluminum nitride usage in thermocouple insulators, evaporation boats, grinding media, and crystal-growing crucibles is also expected to drive market growth. However, the high cost of aluminum nitride in comparison to regular alumina or zirconia poses a challenge. Additionally, cost issues related to ammonium nitride can further hinder market growth.Market AnalysisBy Grade: Technical grade is expected to be the largest segment by the end of the forecast period due to its several advantages over analytical grade.By Method: The carbothermal reduction method segment dominated the market in 2022. This method involves the high-temperature reaction of carbon with aluminium oxide, resulting in a more affordable production of aluminium nitride compared to alternative synthesis techniques.Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America: The North America Aluminum Nitride Market led the market in 2022 due to the high demand for electronic substrates, optoelectronics, high thermal conductivity chip carriers, and the prominent market share of the U.S.Europe: The European region is estimated to hold the second position across the Aluminum Nitride market. Key growth factors include the need for EV power electronics components, the promotion of EVs and emissions reduction, and the automotive sector's role.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is projected to see robust growth, leading the global market due to strong demand for electrical and electronics, as well as the region's industrial expansion.Key Takeaways. The demand for Aluminum Nitride is driven by its use in electronics, particularly in high-power and high-frequency applications.. Technological advancements and ongoing research and development activities are further fueling market growth.Recent Developments. In November 2021, Kyocera presented new Fine Ceramics components, including Aluminium Nitride, for various markets, such as aerospace systems, industrial equipment, medical devices, and the automotive industry, supporting the development of numerous other industries.Key players:Constellium SE, Alcoa Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited, Kobe Steel, Ltd., NOVELIS , AMG N.V., Hexcel, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and other players.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Aluminium Nitride Market Demand By Type9.Emulsion Aluminium Nitride Market Demand By Form10 Aluminium Nitride Market Demand By Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

